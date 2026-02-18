Mumbai, February 18: Galgotias University has issued a fresh official statement to distance itself from the controversial remarks made by a staff member Neha Singh regarding "robotic dog" and "soccer drone" projects. The clarification comes after a video went viral on social media showing a university representative struggling to explain the technical aspects of the project during a public demonstration. The university management has now clarified that the individual in question was "ill-informed" and was not authorised to speak to the media or the public on behalf of the institution regarding technical innovations.

The controversy erupted when the video sparked widespread debate and memes online, with critics questioning the academic and technical standards of the project showcased. In its latest communication, the university emphasized that the staff member's comments did not reflect the actual research and development efforts being undertaken by the students and faculty. The management expressed regret over the "misinformation" and stated that the project in question is part of a broader student-led initiative aimed at exploring drone technology in sports. ‘Your 6 Can Be My 9’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh Goes Viral After AI Summit Row (Watch Videos).

Galgotias University Issues Statement

What Galgotias University Said in Statement After Fiasco Over Neha Singh’s Claims

In the statement released on Wednesday, February 18, the university administration noted that the employee involved lacked the necessary technical background to describe the complex engineering behind the drone. The institution asserted that "the individual was not a spokesperson for the engineering department" and that her participation in the video was an unauthorised lapse in protocol.

The university has reportedly initiated an internal review to ensure that future public demonstrations of student projects are handled by qualified subject matter experts. "We value the hard work of our students and do not want the ill-informed comments of one individual to overshadow their genuine innovation," a university official noted. Galgotias University Memes, Funny Jokes Go Viral After Professor Neha Singh’s Claims Over Robotic Dog and Soccer Drone.

The plagiarism row over "robotic dog" and "soccer drone" projects began when a video clip showed a staff member describing the drone’s capabilities in a manner that many viewers found technically inaccurate and confusing. The clip was widely shared across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, leading to a surge of "trolling" directed at the university’s credentials.

Commitment to Academic Integrity

Galgotias University has reiterated its commitment to maintaining high academic standards and supporting student-led research. The administration highlighted that its engineering departments continue to work on various patents and high-tech projects, and that this incident was an "isolated communication failure."

Moving forward, the university plans to host a formal technical briefing where the students who actually built the drone can present their data, design process, and the drone's intended utility in a professional setting. This move is seen as an attempt to reclaim the narrative and restore the institution's reputation following the social media backlash.

