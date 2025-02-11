Sony TV’s Celebrity MasterChef has taken the spotlight with its exciting blend of star power and culinary expertise. Hosted by Farah Khan, with expert chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as judges, the competition is intensifying with challenging cooking tasks. The latest promo introduces a surprise wild card entry: the talented Ayesha Jhulka. After a break from acting, Ayesha is returning, not to the screen, but to the kitchen. Will her skills impress the judges, or will she face tough competition? Here's everything you need to know about her. ‘Celebrity MasterChef’: Tejasswi Prakash’s Bold Reply to Archana Gautam on the Show Wins Netizens’ Praise.

Who Is Ayesha Jhulka, Wildcard on Celebrity MasterChef?

Ayesha Jhulka (born on July 28, 1972) hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She's a versatile Indian actress known for her work in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu cinema. With over three decades in the industry, she has appeared in nearly 60 films. Ayesha rose to fame with memorable performances in popular films like Kurbaan (1991), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Khiladi (1992), Meherbaan (1993) among others. After a break from acting, she made a successful comeback with Genius (2018), Hush Hush (2022) and Happy Family: Conditions Apply (2023).

FYI, she made her debut with the Telugu film Neti Siddhartha in 1990 and earned a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut for her roles in Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Dipika Kakar and Ex-Employee’s Texts Go Viral After ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Contestant Fires Her Over Salary Issues.

Ayesha Jhulka Enters 'Celebrity MasterChef' - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Who Is Ayesha Jhulka Married To?

Ayesha Jhulka has been married to Sameer Vashi, a construction entrepreneur, since May 2003. They were introduced by Ayesha’s mother when she was in her early 30s. Reportedly, the couple mutually decided not to have children, opting instead to prioritize their personal and professional lives.

'Celebrity MasterChef' Contestants

The much-anticipated reality show Celebrity MasterChef India premiered on January 27, 2025. The show features popular faces such as Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh and Tejasswi Prakash. Chandan Prabhakar became the first contestant to be evicted from the cooking show.

