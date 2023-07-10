Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for her work in the streaming show Mirzapur, has her hands full as she awaits the release of her next film Ishq-e-nadaan and has simultaneously wrapped up the schedule of her another streaming show The Broken News 2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Sings ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ To Wish Parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, on Their Birthdays (Watch Video).

In Broken News, Shriya portrays a spirited journalist which also earned her massive accolades. Shriya shared some wrap images with her co-stars and team and is excited for the audience to see season 2 very soon. Sharing her enthusiasm, the actress said: "I am absolutely thrilled about both Ishq-e-nadaan and The Broken News Season 2. Each character I have portrayed this year has been exciting, different and allowed me to delve into diverse realms of storytelling. Madhu from Taaza Khabar was sassy and ambitious , while Radha from The Broken News Season 2 is fiercely dedicated to fighting the war between news and fake stories." The Broken News Season 2 Announced! It's Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar vs Jaideep Ahlawat (Watch Video).

"As for Siya in Ishq-e-Nadaan, she's a young girl who is navigating relationships and the complexities of love and family dynamics. I want to focus on doing both good films and series in different genres," she added. Ishq-e-nadaan is set to be released on July 14 on Jio Cinema.

