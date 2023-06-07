The Broken News' second season has been officially announced by the makers on June 7. Without revealing the plot, the 1.21 minute teaser video sees Sonali Bendre (Ameena Qureshi) and Shriya Pilgaonkar (Radha Bhargava) plotting against the powerful Jaideep Ahlawat (Dipankar Sanyal). The release date of the web-series is kept under wraps. The show revolves around rivalry between two Indian news channels based in Mumbai. The Broken News Season 2: Shriya Pilgaonkar is Back with Her Character Radha in Upcoming ZEE5 Show.

The Broken News Season 2 Teaser:

