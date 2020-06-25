For a while now, there has been a huge discussion and speculation surrounding who will play Rishab Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 reboot. While shoots for a majority of Ekta Kapoor shows will resume from June 26, including that of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, it was reported that Karan Singh Grover will not be returning to the show, again. Karan had reservations about going back to shoots, given the Coronavirus pandemic and also about how his character was not shaping up as he wanted to and was reduced to being a mere supporting character. Karan Singh Grover Felt His Character Rishab Bajaj Was Being Sidelined In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Storyline?.

Names like that of Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Patel's had come up in the media as probable replacements for Grover. There was also talk of how if the makers could talk Grover into returning as Mr Bajaj, that would also be happening. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel In The Race To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj?.

However, looks like the makers couldn't convince Karan Singh Grover to return and have settled for another. Yes, Karan Patel has bagged the role of Rishab Bajaj and will soon start shooting for the same. We reached out to Karan who confirmed the news but did not divulge any more details.

While Karan Singh Grover had entered Kasautii amid much fanfare, he had exited the show back in October 2019 over creative dissatisfaction. However, he returned to the show in February, when the show took a 7 year leap, only to, unfortunately, quit again.

