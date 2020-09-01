Barely two days after fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were rejoicing on hearing news about how lead actor Parth Samthaan was going to stay back as Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's reboot of her original hit daily soap, here's some bad news. If reports are to be believed, despite Ekta Kapoor finally managing to convince her leading man to stay back, the channel has decided to pull the plug on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and the show is set to go off air in November. Ekta Kapoor To Shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 If She Is Unable To Find a 'Worthy Replacement' For Parth Samthaan? (Scoop Inside).

"Makers were not happy with the numbers of the show. Also, Parth Samthaan's decision of quitting the show added to the decision of the channel. By now makers were trying to hold back Parth to continue playing Anurag. However in the recent development, they don't find any scope of improvement even after replacing the main lead's face and hence they have decided to make the show go off air by November this year, Actors have been informed about this already," a source was quoted in SpotboyE as saying. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes Reacts To Rumours of Quitting the Show.

In fact, a few days back, we had also written about how even though Ekta was on the lookout for Parth's replacements, she would shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 down, if she did not find an apt replacement for Anurag. And looks like the show that was successful on the TRP charts for a long time, has not been on the scoring board in recent times.

