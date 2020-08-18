These last couple of days have been quite stressful and upsetting for fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Actor Parth Samthaan has reportedly put down his papers and will be walking pout of the show in September unless Ekta Kapoor convinces him otherwise. This was followed by news of how his leading lady Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in the reboot, was also in plans to walk out of the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Parth Samthaan, Leading Lady Erica Fernandes To Also Leave the Show?.

And now, the actress has reacted to rumours and put them to rest. When contacted, Erica told Bombay Times, "I am currently very much a part of Kasauti…." News of Erica's replacement was followed by that of Divyanka Tripathi being roped in as Prerna. But the actress, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, refuted the rumours. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Replacing Erica Fernandes as Prerna? Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Reveals the Truth.

It was being reported that Erica was taking this step keeping her safety and her parents' health in mind. Given how she had revealed that she had to move her parents to another home so that they don't come in contact with her after she resumed shoots during the COVID-19 pandemic, Erica decided to walk out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Well, that my dear readers, is not happening clearly.

