Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Sumaiya Khan Aka Heer Roped in To Play Anurag & Prerna's Daughter Sneha (View Pics)

Sumaiya Khan Roped in for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Ekta Kapoor's reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 recently brought about a heartless twist in the tale with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) throwing his beloved Prerna (Erica Fernandes) into the river. However, in the past few episodes, we discover that Komolika was behind blackmailing Anurag into leaving Prerna. However, the latter not knowing any of this assumes that Anurag has flipped and is also the reason for her daughter's death, and is now a changed woman who wants her revenge from Anurag and Komolika. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 March 12, 2020: Prerna Promises and Threatens Anurag That She Will Destroy Him Completely (Watch Video).

However, looks like Anurag and Prerna's daughter who is named Sneha is very much alive and will be seen entering the storyline in the next few episodes. And child artist Sumaiya Khan, who played Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik's on-screen daughter - Harman and Saumya's daughter Heer in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has been roped in to play Anurag and Prerna's daughter in the show. Rubina Dilaik - Vivian Dsena - Kamya Punjabi's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Completes 1000 Episodes (View Pic).

Here is A Picture of Sumaiya Khan:

Apart from Sumaiya Khan, the twist in Kasautii's storyline saw actor Karan Singh Grover re-enter as Mr Rishab Bajaj and also, actors Urfi Javed, Kunal Thakur, Aditi Sanwal and Parull Chaudhry have also entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.