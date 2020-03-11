Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 March 12, 2020: Prerna Promises and Threatens Anurag That She Will Destroy Him Completely (Watch Video)

Kasautii Zindaagii Kay 2 Preview (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's new kasautii has gotten the audience very excited. While loyal fans of the show are delighted with Prerna's changed avatar and attitude, they are unhappy with AnuPre's separation. However, in the following episodes, we saw how it was Komolika who blackmailed Anurag into throwing Prerna out of his life with Viraj's murder tape. However, unknowing of all these facts, Prerna sees Anurag's betrayal and also the subsequent burning down of the orphanage where Komolika sends Prerna's daughter. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo: Anurag Kills His Beloved Prerna, Heartlessly Pushes Her Off A Terrace (Watch Video).

And after almost a week full of episodes where Anurag and Prerna almost come face to face (Prerna hears Anurag on multiple occasions but does not face him), they fn=inally do at a business auction that is very important to Anurag. The episode sees Anurag and Prerna dash into each other. While Anurag picks up Prerna's broken phone and says he will fix it, she wonders what all will Anurag fix, but does not turn to face him. And Prerna only faces him after she wins the auction by significantly overbidding on Anurag. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: '#AnuNePreKoKyonMaara' Is The New '#KattappaNeBaahubaliKoKyunMaara' Mystery Amongst Avid Viewers of The Show.

Watch The Video Below:

In the next episode, we'll see Prerna and Anurag finally come face to face and she asks Anurag if he is tongue-tied on seeing her. But Anurag asks her did she survive the fall, both from the bridge and from when he pushed her out of his life. To this Prerna tells him that she has returned to make life hell for him and to take everything away from him, just like he did 8 years ago. After Prerna walks away, Anurag is seen extremely emotional and hurt by Prerna's changed avatar.