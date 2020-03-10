Rubina Dilaik - Vivian Dsena - Kamya Punjabi's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Completes 1000 Episodes (View Pic)

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Completes 1000 Episodes (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram)

Back in 2016, a show about transgenders was said to be in the making, which created quite the buzz. Helmed by Rashmi Sharma, the producer of the much-acclaimed film Pink, came Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, starring Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena as the lead pair along with other popular names like Kamya Punjabi, Ayub Khan, Roshni Sahota, Sudesh Berry, Reena Kapoor among others. The show's basic crux is all about the trials and tribulations that a transgender faces without any fault of their's and also how the society isolates the community and considers them a bane. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Kamya Punjabi Shares a Goodbye Message for Vivian Dsena as He Shoots His Last Schedule (View Pics).

Shakti... followed the story of Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) who is a transgender at birth and her own family shuns her, except for her mother. Harman (Vivian Dsena) falls in love with Soumya at first sight and circumstances lead to them getting married. Eventually, Soumya's truth comes out but Harman gets over his reservations and stands by Soumya all the way.

Nevertheless, the show became immensely popular and Rubina and Vivian's on-screen chemistry was loved by one and all. And despite both Vivian and Rubina both not being a part of the show as of now, Shakti... is running successfully, with Jigyasa Singh having taken over as the female protagonist now. Vivian Dsena Quits Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki After 3 Years, Refuses To Play Father To Grown Up Characters!.

The show recently completed 1000 episodes, which of course called for a celebration. Actress Kamya Punjabi who plays Preeto (Harman's mother) in the show took to Instagram and posted about the achievement.

Show's new leading lady Jigyasa Singh also posted a lengthy message for the show's success and gave a special shout out to the show's initial cast for the making the show immensely popular and successful.

Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki came on television at a time when there was a huge shift in content, which was a very welcome change. Its new concept, its execution and Rubina - Vivian's pairing, all of it led to the show becoming a huge success! Congratulations Team Shakti!!