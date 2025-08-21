Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan returned to Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its 17th season as its iconic host. The fan-favourite quiz show premiered on Sony TV on August 11. KBC is celebrating its silver jubilee this season and promises to deliver a fresh set of tricky questions that will challenge a contestant's general knowledge. The last episode of KBC also witnessed the season's first crorepati, Aditya Kumar. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer This INR 1 Crore Question That Made Uttarakhand’s CISF Officer Aditya Kumar the First Crorepati of ‘KBC 17’?.

During today’s episode, a new contestant took the hot seat in front of Big B and walked away with INR 12.50 lakh after failing to answer the 13th question. Curious to know what the cricket-based question was? We got you!

What Was the Big Question of ‘KBC17’ Episode 9?

The young contestant displayed confidence and breezed through the initial stages of the competition. However, as the rewards grew bigger and the stakes got higher, he had to rely on his lifelines for support. He successfully reached the 13th question of the night, which carried a prize of INR 25 lakh. With one lifeline (Sanket Suchak) still in hand, he geared up to face the question.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

The 13th question of today's KBC episode was: "On his test debut in 1932, on which ground did Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi score his first test century for England?

The options provided were:

A. Oval

B. Melbourne

C. Sydney

D. Old Trafford

Having no idea about the answer, the contestant decided to use his last lifeline, Sanket Suchak. Big B read out the hint, which said: “The ground hosted the 1932–33 Bodyline Series.” Even with the clue, the contestant was unsure and chose to quit the game, safely taking home a prize of INR 12.50 lakh. After the winning amount was transferred, Big B asked the contestant to make a guess. He chose The Oval, which turned out to be incorrect. The right answer was Sydney.

About Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and the Bodyline Series

For the unversed, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was an Indian prince and cricketer. He was also the father of former Indian Test team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the grandfather of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Talking about the Bodyline Series, it refers to the 1932–33 Ashes series between England and Australia. The word "Bodyline" here refers to the English team's tactic of bowling short-pitched deliveries aimed at the batsmen, with fielders placed nearby to catch the deflections. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi went on to score 102 runs in that match.

How To Watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the quiz show live on the Sony LIV app.

