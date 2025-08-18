In a power-packed episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand created history by becoming the first contestant of the season to win INR 1 crore. Not stopping there, he went on to attempt the INR 7 crore jackpot question, earning applause from host Amitabh Bachchan and viewers alike. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Independence Day 2025 Special: What Did Indian Armed Forces Officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee Say About Operation Sindoor?

Aditya Kumar Becomes Season’s First Crorepati – Watch Video

Aditya Kumar Shares Funny College Prank

Aditya's big moment was not only about knowledge but also about the story behind his journey. Reminiscing about his college days, he shared a hilarious incident: "During my college days, I told my friends that I had been selected for KBC and kept the prank going for an entire week. Everyone got excited one friend stitched new pants, another bought a fresh shirt. A week later, when nothing happened, I finally revealed I was joking," he said with a laugh.

Big B Applauds Aditya Kumar’s ‘KBC 17’ Achievement

The promo captured the intensity of his gameplay, with Big B himself appreciating his achievement. “You didn’t just reach the show, you have also come very far in the game now,” said Big B highlighting Aditya’s extraordinary run. With INR 1 crore already in hand and the courage to face the INR 7 crore question, Aditya Kumar’s journey is already one of the most talked-about moments of this season. Will Uttarakhand’s Aditya Kumar Triumph on KBC 17? Show airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and offers viewers a chance to play along via the SonyLIV app.

