In the upcoming episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Indian Idol's top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan (winner of Indian Idol – Season 12), Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro will give musical performances and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Farah Khan Shares Picture From KBC 13 Sets Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone.

Talking about the experience, 'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan shares: "We have all grown up watching KBC. But never did any one of us imagine that we would get an opportunity to come on this platform." He adds: "We all feel honoured to kickstart the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on KBC and to sing in front of Mr Bachchan and the live studio audience was magical. KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recreates ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ Scene; Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan Teach Him How To Nail It! (Watch Video).

The set has a different vibe altogether and I was amazed how technologically advanced the set is. Mr Bachchan was extremely respectful towards all of us. This will be one of our most treasured moments." 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13' will air on September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

