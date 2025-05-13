Singer Pawandeep Rajan is well on his way to recovery after suffering from multiple fractures and a head injury. The Indian Idol 12 winner has been in hospital following a road accident where his car hit another vehicle in the wee hours on May 5, 2025, near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Pawandeep’s team has been sharing updates about his health, informing his fans about his treatment. In the first stage of treatment, Pawandeep underwent a six-hour surgery at Fortis Hospital in Noida, UP, for fractures in both his legs. In the second stage, three more surgeries were performed for eight hours at a stretch at the same hospital. The singer was in the intensive care unit (ICU) and under observation. Going by the latest update, Pawandeep seems hale and hearty and out of ICU. The singer’s team shared a picture of him playing chess in hospital on his Instagram Stories, and another photo where he is seen with a little fan who presented him a handmade ‘Get well soon’ card and letter. A video of Pawandeep singing while in his hospital room has also caught the netizens by surprise, reportedly shared by Indian Idol 12 contestant Sayli Kamble. 'Indian Idol 12' Winner Pawandeep Rajan Undergoes Another Set of Surgeries, Family Says Singer Still in ICU – Check Statement.

Pawandeep Rajan Recovering Well

It is heartening for fans of Pawandeep Rajan to see the talented singer-composer convalesce and keeping his spirits up with his singing. Displaying a ‘never give up’ attitude, Pawandeep is seen putting his talent to use even in the hospital with a rendition of the Hindi song “Jo Bheji Thi Duaa” from the Dibakar Banerjee Bollywood movie Shanghai. The video of Pawandeep Rajan singing the song about blessings from the hospital has gone viral, so as to say his family and fans’ blessings have saved him. See it below. Pawandeep Rajan Health Update: ‘Indian Idol 12’ Winner Undergoes 6-Hour Surgery for Fractures After Car Accident, Team Releases Statement.

Pawandeep Rajan Sings From Hospital – Watch Video:

Who Is Pawandeep Rajan?

Born on July 27, 1996, Pawandeep Rajan hails from in Champawat, Uttarakhand. The singer was an instant hit on the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol, and went on to win the trophy and grand prize of cash worth INR 25 lakh and a car. But not many know that before his success on Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan was already a star – as part of singer Shaan’s winning team on The Voice India Season 1 in 2015, Pawandeep had won a cash prize of INR 50 lakh. Establishing his music career in Bollywood, he is known for songs such as “Tere Liye” from the film Romeo N Bullet, Himesh Reshammiya’s song “O Saiyyonii” from Himesh Ke Dil Se: The Album, and Yaad, Fursat and Mazoor Dil, among others. 'Indian Idol 12' Winner Pawandeep Rajan: All You Need To Know About the Talented Singer Who Won the Reality Show!

Is Pawandeep Rajan Dating Arunita Kanjilal?

Pawandeep Rajan frequently collaborated with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal from Indian Idol 12, with fans pairing them up seeing their chemistry on television. However, the two have maintained they are close friends and nothing more. The duo was selected to mentor young singers on Superstar Singer 2 as captains.

On May 9, his family and team had shared that Pawandeep Rajan was "still in ICU and under observation" after his final set of surgeries. The statement thanked fans for support, "blessings and prayers", and said that the singer’s "healing & recovery process has started".

