Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun and late actress Kim Sae Ron's alleged past relationship, another South Korean actress has managed to grab everyone's attention. Actress Lee Si Young, known for her roles in K-Dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Netflix hit Sweet Home, is making headlines for her divorce news with husband Cho Seong Hyun. The couple who tied the knot in 2017 submitted the documents to the Seoul Family Court earlier this year after mutually deciding to part ways after eight years of marriage. ‘Stop Playing These Childish Games’: Kim Sae Ron’s Father Slams Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho in New Statement.

Lee Si Young Announces Divorce With Cho Seong Hyun

Lee Si Young and her entrepreneur husband Cho Seong Hyun, also known as Mr Jo, are heading for a divorce. The couple's wedding in 2017 grabbed significant attention not just because of the actress's celebrity status but also due to her marrying into one of the wealthiest families in South Korea. On Monday (March 17), South Korean media outlet YTN reported that the couple is in the middle of divorce proceedings after formally submitting their documents to the Seoul Family Court earlier this year. While the reason behind their separation remains unknown, it has been confirmed that the decision was mutual.

Lee Si Young’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

Lee Si Young’s Agency Confirms the Divorce News

Confirming the divorce news, Lee Si Young's agency ACE FACTORY released a statement which read, "The two are currently in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement. As this is the actress' personal matter, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to answer any inquiries other than those." The couple welcomed their son in January 2018. Lee Si Young has always preferred to keep her personal life private, focusing on her work while occasionally sharing glimpses of her family on social media. Jessica Alba Announces Divorce From Husband Cash Warren, Writes 'Will Forever Be Family' (Read Post).

Lee Si Young, who rose to fame with her role in the 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers, also appeared on the reality show We Got Married. Besides her acting career, the actress, known for her athletic physique, is also a boxer and has won an amateur tournament.

