Stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, who will be seen on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, grooved to the popular track 'Oo Antava' from the film Pushpa: The Rise. A clip of the two dancing on the number, originally picturised on Samantha and Allu Arjun, was shared on the Instagram page of Disney+ Hotstar. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Groove to Viral ‘Oo Antava’ Song on Karan Johar's Show (Watch Video).

The two guest stars of filmmaker Karan Johar's show were seen doing the hook step of the number, which was released on January 7 and currently has 272,289,880 views. The caption of the video reads: "The cool and the killer raising temperature in the house!" Koffee With Karan Season 7: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bring the House Down With Their Camaraderie on Episode 3 (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The teaser of the third episode was unveiled on Tuesday. Akshay made his entry in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha in his arms. The episode marks his third appearance on the show. The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at 7 p.m.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).