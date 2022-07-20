Koffee With Karan Season 7's Episode 3 is going to see Akshay Kumar and Samanth Ruth Prabhu gracing the talk show. While their episode is yet to air, the makers are keeping no stone unturned to promote it. As today, we bumped into a clip from KWK S7 which sees Akki-Sam dancing to viral "Oo Antava" song and spicing things up. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bring the House Down With Their Camaraderie on Episode 3 (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)