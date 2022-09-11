Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul's dream came true after he got a chance to dance with the popular comedian Bharti Singh during an award ceremony. Krishna and his co-actor Philip performed on the title track of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and another romantic song Aa Zara from Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer movie Murder 2. Kumkum Bhagya: Pulkit Bangia Replaces Zeeshan Khan in Zee TV’s Popular Show.

Post their dance performance, host Jay Bhanushali asked Krishna to recreate the lifts in the dance with special judge Bharti Singh. While he gave his best to do it perfectly with Bharti, he also adds that "it was a dream come true moment" for him. Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pooja Banerjee And Sandeep Sejwal Become Parents To Baby Girl.

He mentions, "I have seen Bharti performing since I was a teenager and I have imagined and manifested dancing with her on stage so many times. Today, that dream came true because I finally got the chance to dance with Bharti and I am really happy about it." On the other hand, Bharti also shares that it would be nice if her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had seen how beautiful she looked in the performance.

"I really want my husband Haarsh to watch this episode so that he knows how beautiful his wife is," she says. Zee Rishtey Awards will witness performances by Reyhna Pandit, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Aishwarya Khare, Shagun Pandey, Kamya Panjabi and other TV celebs.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)