Here's a good news for all Sriti Jha fans, as the 'TV bahu' is all set to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card. The makers today dropped a promo video of the Kumkum Bhagya fame grooving in a saree and we are sure it's a treat for fans. Have a look. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nishant Bhat to Enter the Dance Reality Show as Wild Card Contestant – Reports.

Sriti Jha in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Wild card entry ke saath karne wali hai Sriti Jha apna Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ka safar shuru! 😍🥰 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa aaj raat aur, har Sat-Sun, 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @sritianne pic.twitter.com/pWdET4kxU8 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2022

