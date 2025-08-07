The drama is picking up pace in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and viewers are loving every bit of Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback. The show, which airs on Star Plus, has already created a strong connection with viewers and Episode 9 brought in another emotional twist. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Episode 8: Pari Agrees To Meet Suitor, Angad Returns Home After Jail Release (Read To Know)

Vrinda Reveals CCTV Bribe Twist

The episode begins with Hemant and Tulsi (Smriti Irani) anxiously waiting to meet Vrinda. Once she arrives at Hemant’s office, she breaks down and apologises to Tulsi for hiding the truth. Vrinda confesses that her brother was forced to take money from Viren to erase the CCTV footage. Hemant immediately calls a sketch artist to help identify the person responsible for falsely accusing Angad in the hit-and-run case.

Ajay’s Mother Opposes Working Bahu, Creates Tension at Shanti Niketan

Meanwhile, at Shanti Niketan, a heartwarming moment unfolds when Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) sees Paridhi (Pari) dressed in a saree. The Viranis welcome Ajay and his family for the marriage proposal. However, things take a turn when Ajay’s mother begins sharing her old-fashioned views about a daughter-in-law’s role. She says, “A married woman should focus on the home, not work outside.” Mihir isn’t okay with that. He openly disagrees and boldly decides to cancel the alliance. But in a surprising turn, Ajay stands up to his mother. “I should be the one deciding about my future,” he says, adding that Pari will keep working with him since she is a chartered accountant and he is only 12th pass. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premiere X Reactions: Netizens Get Nostalgic As They React to Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Return, Say ‘Golden Era of Television Is Back!’

Watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Promo:

Pari Says Yes, Ajay’s Mother Impressed by Her Wardrobe

Tulsi gently asks Pari if she’s ready for the marriage, and she agrees. The families celebrate with sweets and cheerful vibes. However, the tension doesn’t completely fade. Ajay’s mother tries to assert dominance by asking to see Pari’s bedroom. Tulsi finds this odd and follows them. Upon seeing Pari’s well-organised wardrobe, Ajay’s mother softens and compliments Tulsi’s upbringing. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).