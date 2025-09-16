The wait is finally over, MTV Splitsvilla X6 auditions for 2025 are now live, and excitement is soaring among fans of India’s most popular dating reality show. The upcoming season promises even more drama, romance, and competition as MTV officially opens entries for contestants who dream of entering the villa. The teaser for MTV Splitsvilla X6 is already out, though the premiere date is yet to be announced. ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5 Season 15’ Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui, Uorfi Javed to Add More Zing, As the Top 5 Couples Battle It Out.

'MTV Splitsvilla X6′ Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

How To Apply for ‘MTV Splitsvilla X6’ Auditions 2025?

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the MTV Splitsvilla X6 2025 audition process and everything you need to know before applying.

Step 1: Fill in your personal details – Name, Contact Number, City and Social Media links. Step 2: Record a vertical video (under 2 minutes, maximum 100MB). Make sure your audio and video are crystal clear, hold your phone steady and frame yourself properly.

In your video:

Introduce yourself in the most entertaining way possible.

Share 3 reasons why you’re perfect for Splitsvilla.

Reveal why you’re still single.

Tell what kind of partner you’re looking for.

3. Step 3: Submit your entry through the official website - www.MTVSplitsvillaX6.com

MTV Splitsvilla X6′ Shares Quick Guidelines – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

Who Will Host ‘MTV Splitsvilla X6’?

When it comes to Splitsvilla, one name is irreplaceable and that is of Sunny Leone, who has been the heart of the show for years. Reports suggest that popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav might join as a co-host this season, though no official confirmation has been made yet. Last season, Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. The season crowned Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi as winners with Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav as runners-up. ‘MTV Splitsvilla X2’ Fame Actor Bhavin Bhanushali Announces Engagement, Shares Dreamy Roka Pictures With Partner on Insta.

Why ‘Splitsvilla’ Remains a Fan Favourite?

Since its debut in 2008, Splitsvilla has been more than just a dating show. It blends romance with strategy, survival, and unexpected drama, making it one of MTV’s most loved reality formats. Each season raises the stakes with new twists and Splitsvilla X6 is expected to be no different. With auditions now open, aspiring contestants have the golden chance to step into the villa and fight for both love and glory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).