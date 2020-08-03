After a rather public breakup with his long term girlfriend and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode, actor Manish Naggdev has moved on. The actor recently had a Roka ceremony with his lady love, actress-turned-air hostess Malika Juneja and the latter’s home in Pune on July 25. Talking about how love happened and their alliance moved forward, Manish revealed to Bombay Times that given his past experiences, he has now learnt to keep his personal and professional life far from each other. He also went on to shower praises on his lady love Malika. Manish Naggdev Opens About His Break-Up With Srishty Rode After Roka, Says Our Relationship Hasn’t Ended Because of a Third Party.

“I first met Malika in August last year, through some common friends. Gradually, my mother grew fond of her and one day, she told me that Malika would make a great life partner. With time, I, too, realised that she was extremely loving and caring. So, I told my mother to speak with her family. Fortunately, they were fond of me (laughs!). So, here we are. I would call it a love-cum-arranged marriage. We started dating in January. Engagement aur shaadi pandemic ke baad hoga,” revealed Manish to Bombay Times. Manish Naggdev Accuses Srishty Rode of Using Him for Professional Gains in an Open Letter Detailing Their Ugly Breakup.

He also went on to add, “What I admire about Malika is that she is driven about her work, but is homely at the same time. She knows how to balance her personal and professional lives. Also, she quit acting years ago after a brief stint. I have nothing against anyone, but owing to my past experiences, I was very clear about not marrying anyone from the industry."

The actor was in a very public relationship with Shrishty Rode and the pair had even gotten engaged, but she broke up with him 2 years back after returning from the Bigg Boss 12 house. Admitting that he was more in news for his prsonal life than professional and he wanted to change that, Manish revealed, "I am an actor first. However, my personal life has overshadowed my work for the past four-five years. So, I will keep them separate from now on."

Manish had also lashed out at Shrishty via an open letter on Instagram detailing hs side of the story and how the break up had affected him severely. Talking about ow his perspective of love has now changed, Manish revealed, "I have realised that no one loves anybody unconditionally. Today, love, for me, means respecting and valuing the person in your life. Obviously, I was bitter in the beginning, as I hadn’t got closure. I would get anxiety and panic attacks, and had trouble sleeping. Unable to take it anymore, I finally bared my heart and soul on social media. That helped get a huge weight lifted off my chest."

