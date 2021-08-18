What If…? Just had its second episode premier today and it packed a fun and emotional episode. Featuring Chadwick Boseman’s final run as T’Challa, it sees him being picked up by the ravagers instead of Peter Quill and chronicles his journey as Star Lord. The episode featured a lot of surprises and easter eggs and had an interesting spin on some key Marvel moments. The second episode of What If…? Also features the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Josh Brolin as Thanos. What If…?: Six Fan Theories About the Marvel Universe That the Disney+ Series Keeps Dropping Hints About!

The second episode sure was a packed and fun ride, so much so that it featured a lot of blink and you will miss it easter eggs. So let’s take a recap of the second episode of What If…? Marvel’s What If…?: Did a Car Ad Just Spoil the Final Battle of Disney+ Series?

Star Lord

Showcasing an alternate opening of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, the second episode starts in a similar way on Morag. After acquiring the Orb, it’s when T’Challa is ambushed by Korath, only now Korath fanboys over Star Lord instead of dismissing him immediately. It was a fun moment that helped establish the difference between Peter Quill and T’Challa’s Star Lord.

T’Challa’s Abduction

It is then revealed in a flashback that Yondu was there to actually abduct Peter Quill but due to a misread in energy they accidentally abduct T’Challa. This was a neat and plausible explanation that helped kick off this highly impressive episode.

The Ravagers

After acquiring the Orb, The Ravagers all gather together to have a meet up. Korath is a new member of The Ravager at the behest of his request. A surprise member then shows up as you see a purple hand land on Korath’s shoulders. It's none other than Thanos himself who after a discussion with T’Challa decides not to wipe out half the universe. It was quite the surprising reveal that gave this episode more charm and just showed how bonkers this show is going to be. They are then greeted by Nebula with blonde hair who has a heist for them to pull off. The scene also features a surprise cameo from Drax who reveals that his family is well and alive.

The Heist

Nebula’s heist has The Ravagers breaking in Taneleer Tivan’s (also known as the Collector) collection to steal a cosmic dust capable of terraforming ecosystems. During the heist it is even revealed that the Black Order is working for the Collector and guarding his premises.

Yondu’s Lie

In an earlier conversation with T’Challa and Nebula it is revealed that Wakanda was destroyed in a war, but that isn’t the case. T’Challa finds a Wakandan ship in the Collector’s collection which then opens up a recording of an old T’Chaka saying that he wants his son back home. This angers T’Challa who is then captured by Nebula after her betrayal and imprisons them. Over here we learned that Yondu lies to T’Challa in order to let him explore the universe and be a Ravager.

The Collector’s Collection

This was where majority of the easter eggs were. While exploring the collection, T’Challa enlists the help of Howard the Duck who acts like a tour guide. While stopping for a drink we can see a bar that’s very similar to the one that we see in Mos Eisley’s Cantina in Star Wars. The Collector ever possesses an arm of a Kronan and has Captain America’s shield and Hela’s helmet with him.

Nebula’s Triple Cross

It is then revealed that Nebula’s betrayal was all a part of T’Challa’s plan who is then busy fighting The Collector. This gives an opportunity for the other Ravagers to escape and features a sweet bonding moment between Thanos and Nebula. Yondu then joins the fight with T’Challa who then defeats the Collector and escapes from his planet.

Back to Wakanda

In the end T’Challa returns back to Wakanda with The Ravagers and features a heartwarming reunion. It was especially emotional seeing the return of some of the score from Black Panther. It was also a bit weird seeing Thanos just casually talking to some of the Wakandans considering what he does to the country in Infinity War, but nonetheless it was amazing seeing that.

Ego

In the end of the episode it is then revealed that Quill is working in a fast food restaurant who is then greeted by Ego. It is backed up by a narration from The Watcher that implicates the end of the world.

With this we finish off the episode recap for episode two of Marvel’s What If…? It was emotional seeing Chadwick Boseman reprise the role of T’Challa considering his untimely demise. We can’t wait to see what’s more in store for his character as he will appear in three more episodes after this. Marvel’s What If…? Is streaming right on Disney+ Hotstar.

