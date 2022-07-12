Late actor Chadwick Boseman who played MCU star Black Panther earns a posthumous Emmy nomination. Boseman aged 43 died in August 2020 after his battle with cancer and was among the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category. Emmys 2022: Squid Game Makes History As First Non-English Language Series To Be Nominated for an Emmy!
Chadwick Boseman Earns Emmys Posthumous Nomination
