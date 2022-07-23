Getting into acting at a very young age, Daniel Radcliffe would go on to receive worldwide fame as he would step into the role of Harry Potter. Starting off with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Radcliffe would become synonymous with the character as he would star in this eight-film saga. There was just something about him that really clicked with the boy who lived. Being extremely similar to his portrayal in the novels, Daniel Radcliffe proved it that he was born to play this character. Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Will Turn Director Soon, Says ‘It Will Be in a Couple of Years Time’.

However, while Harry Potter is indeed Radcliffe’s most famous role yet, he has changed trajectories a bit to be more experimental with his career in recent years. With taking on roles in movies like Swiss Army Man and Imperium, he has completely changed his acting persona, and it’s a welcome one. So, to celebrate Daniel Radcliffe’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best roles that aren’t Harry Potter.

Walter Mabry (Now You See Me 2)

Starring as the technical prodigy in this heist film, Radcliffe made for a pretty good antagonist. In a fun and energetic role, Now You See Me 2 saw Daniel have some fun with a cast that was extremely stacked anyways. If you just want to see Daniel in a role enjoying himself, then this is for you.

Wallace (What If?)

A romantic comedy that see Radcliffe play the role of Wallace, the movie focuses on a man and a woman meeting, but since the woman has a boyfriend, they decide to just be friends. A rather straightforward tale that hits on the conformities of modern dating, it sees Radcliffe have some extremely sharp dialogue and some great chemistry with her co-star Zoe Kazan.

Allen Ginsberg (Kill Your Darlings)

Right after his Harry Potter films, Radcliffe would go on to star in Kill Your Darlings. Playing the role of Allen Ginsberg, Radcliffe would help tell the story of the real-life poet who was in his college days during the time. A great performance and a palpable chemistry with Dane DeHaan, this is some neat work done by Radcliffe here.

Nate Foster (Imperium)

A role that would completely change the outlook on how you would look at Daniel, this is perhaps his most intense role yet. Playing the role of Nate Foster, a young and special FBI Agent, the movie sees him go undercover as a white supremacist. The film really lets Daniel showcase his acting abilities and lets him do something different.

Manny (Swiss Army Man)

Want to see Radcliffe at his weirdest? Then don’t look any further as he stars in the role of Manny, a farting corpse, in Swiss Army Man. A role that that sees him unite with Paul Dano’s stranded Hank Thompson, the role really helps hone in on the concept of friendship and how one can not be entirely lonely in this world. It’s an endearing and fun movie with some great performances that will tug at your heartstrings. Daniel Radcliffe Talks About His Relationship With Girlfriend Erin Darke.

With Radcliffe also set to star as Weird Al in an upcoming biopic, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish Daniel Radcliffe a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2022 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).