Marvel Studios just had its first animated release on Disney+ called What if…? It shows us how one change in a decision leads to a completely different universe, and begs the question of what if? So far the first episode featured Peggy Carter taking the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, and provided a fun turn of events for Captain America: The First Avenger. Marvel’s What If…?: Did a Car Ad Just Spoil the Final Battle of Disney+ Series?

With What If…? Marvel gets to explore alternative events from the key moments from the MCU, and it’s something fresh and never done before by Marvel. It’s almost like weird fan theories being brought to life. So if you really dig these ideas, then here are few fan theories that may excite you. What If? Review: Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series Is Daring, Fun and Loaded With Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive).

Is Thanos with Lady Death?

There’s one and only thing Thanos loves and that’s to kill people and destroy lives. Many fans believe that when Thanos was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame, he was sent to be with Lady Death, perhaps to learn his lesson.

Will Jane Foster take over as Thor?

Fans are anticipating that the Mighty Thor or Jane Foster will come to dominate the Thor movies and emerge as the next legacy Thor. Natalie Portman’s return in the MCU is one reason fans are eagerly anticipating the move.

Will there be an Avengers VS X-Men?

We have seen Spiderman become a part of the Avengers and fans are anticipating that the Fantastic Four are on their way too. What has been a top discussion on the fan forum is if there ever will be a clash of the Avengers and X-Men?

Who will be the next Captain America?

After Avengers: Endgame, fans were wondering who the next Captain America will be - will it be Sam or Bucky? Or will there be a Miss America in the future? There are just too many possibilities with how this could unfold.

Will Doctor Strange travel to other Marvel properties?

Fans are anticipating that Doctor Strange in the upcoming movie, while studying the infinity stones will travel back and forth through various universes as per the Marvel comics.

Is Captain Marvel the new lead of the Avengers?

Now that Captain America and Iron Man are no longer on the Avengers team, who then will be the new head? Marvel fans think it's going to be Captain Marvel’s place to take.

What If…? drops new episode every Wednesday at 12.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. The second episode will feature T'challa as Star-Lord taking on a heist against an unexpected antagonist with some strange allies.

