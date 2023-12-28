Even before the second season of What If? dropped its episodes on Disney+, a much-talked-about episode was the one that arrived on December 27, introducing fans to a new hero, Kahhori. So why was this episode generating so much buzz? Marvel not only brought in a superhero with Native American lineage but also made it known that most of the episode would feature characters speaking in the Mohawk language (Kanien'kéha to be exact), with English subtitles. Now that the What If? episode is out, "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" is receiving praise from fans for Marvel's departure from conventions in narrating this superhero origin story. Never mind that this unconventional approach might have been possible because animated storytelling allows for expanded creative avenues. What If? Review: Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series Is Daring, Fun and Loaded With Surprises.

SPOILERS AHEAD...

"What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" unfolds in an alternate universe where Odin couldn't prevent Ragnarok, and he didn't have time to hide the Tesseract (which he did in Norway in the original MCU timeline, as later discovered by Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger). In the process, the Tesseract falls back to Earth but lands in pre-colonial America under a hidden lake. Kahhori, an adventurous Mohawk girl, discovers this hidden lake with her younger brother while escaping Spanish Conquistadors attacking her village. Shot by an enemy and falling into the lake, she is sucked by the Tesseract (no pun intended) into an alternate dimension of her land, where other tribe members deemed lost were actually transported by the Tesseract (again, no pun intended).

This land, called the Sky World, grants Kahhori powers such as immortality, superhuman speed, and cosmic energy manipulation. When some of the Spanish attackers also accidentally land in Sky World in search of the 'Fountain of Youth' and are vanquished by Kahhori, she inspires the rest of Sky World's inhabitants to leave paradise and assist her in fighting off the Conquistadors, ultimately freeing her village and reuniting with her brother. Later, she and the rest of her Sky World tribe open a portal to Spain, where she compels Queen Isabella of Spain to never attack her land. In this universe, America never falls under the rule of white colonizers, maintaining Native American sovereignty henceforth (the Sky World tribe are immortals, after all). However, instead of showing us this outcome, we are treated to an MCU cameo when Doctor Strange Supreme (from season 1) arrives in a different portal and seeks out Kahhori.

Who is Kahhori?

If you are not aware, Kahhori is a brand-new Marvel superhero created exclusively for What If?. The character was created by the episode writer Ryan Little, with the help of historian Doug George and Mohawk language expert Cecelia King to maintain authenticity in characterization and appearance. In an article uploaded to the Marvel website, Little revealed, "Kahhori, pronounced ‘KAH-HORTI,’ is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning ‘she stirs the forest’ or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

Watch a Scene From "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?":

In the same article, Doug George says, "It (the episode) tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective, which is truly unique and historical, giving viewers a new, challenging, and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples." Based on what we have seen of her in the episode, it looks like Kahhori has nearly the same powers as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel in the MCU, who also gained her powers after accidental contact with the Tesseract that housed the Space Stone - one of the six Infinity Stones. Thanks to Doctor Strange's cameo at the end of the episode, we know we have not seen the last of Kahhori in this series, but it remains to be seen if the MCU will also bring her to the live-action universe somehow. What If...? Season 1 Review: Ranking All Episodes of the Marvel Series on Disney+ Hotstar From Worst to Best!

Who is Devery Jacobs?

Kahhori is voiced by Devery Jacobs, who is Mohawk herself. The Canadian actress is most popularly known for her role as Elora Danan, the show's main protagonist, for which she has received nominations at the Gotham Awards and Critics' Choice Television Awards. She also served as the writer and even directed a few episodes of the show.

Devery, who made her acting debut in the 2007 series The Dead Zone, has also acted in movies like The Sun at Midnight, Another WolfCop, The Lie, Backspot, among others. She has had recurring roles in American Gods, Rutherford Falls, and The Order. The actress identifies herself as queer.

