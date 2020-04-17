Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Thank Their Doctors For Always Being Available Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna with Their Baby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna, who met and fell in love on the sets of their daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 15, 2020. The actors had tied the knot in November 2017 in Mumbai. While confirming the news, Gautam had revealed, "We stay at Juhu and the hospital is in Khar. We drove alone in the car amidst the lockdown and safely reached the hospital. I am happy that everything is safe and good, especially when the country is going through a lockdown." First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

Gautam is also all praises for the doctors who have been handling the crisis in every way and still managing to be available to their patients. He told TOI, "There were many false alarms and we would panic, but the doctors were always one phone call away. A doctor also came every week to teach us how to take care of the baby." Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Name Their Baby Boy Rayaan Mumtaz (View Post)

Smriti Khanna, in an earlier interview, had revealed that she had been taking immense care of her health, considering the on-going Coronavirus pandemic in the country. "We are taking all the safety measures whatever the government has advised, we did our own research, spoke to our doctors, and are keeping the house clean. We have done everything we could. We also took labour and feeding classes together before the lockdown." Smriti Khanna Reveals Her Due Date, Says She Is Glad That She Gets To Spend Time With Husband Gautam Gupta Amid Lockdown.

Check Out Gautam's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Daddy’s bundle of joy! A post shared by Gautam Gupta (@mistergautam) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

Gautam too, echoed that he and Smriti had taken every precaution to ensure the baby's safe arrival into this world. "We had taken every precaution during Smriti’s pregnancy, and now that the baby is here, we will be very careful." Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta also welcomed their baby boy in March.