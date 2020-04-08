Smriti Khanna Reveals Her Due Date, Says She Is Glad That She Gets To Spend Time With Husband Gautam Gupta Amid Lockdown

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It looks like Smriti Khanna, who is all set to pop out her baby anytime soon, is not much worried about the whole gloom that COVID-19 has spread in the country. The actress and hubby Gautam Gupta are all set to welcome their first child and in a recent interaction with an online portal, Smriti not only revealed that her due date was April 10, 2020, but also divulged her health secrets and how she has been keeping herself calm and going in times when Coronavirus has the country in a grip. Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Confirm Pregnancy (Watch Video).

The actress in her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, said, "For the last few days, Gautam and I are getting to spend more time with each other which is a great thing. This is a hard time for everyone but we keep thinking how can we make the most of it. We are taking all the safety measures whatever the government has advised, we did our own research, spoke to our doctors, and are keeping the house clean. We have done everything we could. We also took labour and feeding classes together before the lockdown."

Read The Post Below:

She continued, "We had hired a nurse so that when the baby will come, she will be there to take care of things. But now due to the lockdown, she won’t be able to come. So we have to manage everything on our own for the first few days." Left Right Left Actress Deeya Chopra Mehta and Husband Ritchie Mehta Welcome Baby Girl Sophia (View Post).

Keeping in mind that keeping herself healthy will lead to her baby staying healthy, Smriti revealed that she does not miss her workouts ever. "I was doing prenatal yoga. Now, as my yoga teacher can’t come, so she is doing it online. There is an app through which she does a one-hour session with me. Also, I walk on my terrace for about half an hour to 40 minutes. I never miss that. I am getting to eat more healthy food as everything is cooked at home," said Smriti.

Well, looks like Smriti did not fall for the fake information that was flying around, did her due diligence on how COVID-19 affects pregnant women. We wish Smriti enjoys the last few days of her pregnancy and also impending motherhood. We also wish her a healthy baby.