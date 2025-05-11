Mother’s Day is a heartfelt occasion celebrated across the globe to honour and appreciate the immeasurable love, sacrifices, and dedication of mothers. Observed on the second Sunday of May in many countries, this year it will be observed on May 11. This special day is dedicated to acknowledging the irreplaceable role mothers play in shaping lives, families, and society at large. The celebration of Mother's Day 2025 is going to be a special one with these sweet Mom quotes. Hence, we bring you Mother’s Day 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, greetings and wallpapers to express your love to your mother.

The roots of Mother’s Day can be traced back to ancient civilizations, but the modern celebration began in the United States, inspired by the efforts of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century. Her campaign to honour her own mother’s service led to a nationwide movement, eventually resulting in the official recognition of Mother’s Day in 1914. As you observe Mother’s Day 2025, share these Mother’s Day 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, greetings and wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s My Time To Tell You How Fortunate I Am To Be Blessed With a Mother Like You. I Wish You a Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Mother’s Day to Someone Who Has Been an Inseparable Part of My Growing Up.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Day That’s Full of Relaxation, Love and Your Favorite Dessert. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You the Happiest of Mother’s Day. Love, Your Favorite Child.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Mother’s Day That’s As Wonderful as You.

Traditionally, children express their gratitude through gifts, flowers, cards, or simply by spending quality time with their mothers. Schools often host special programs, and families come together to make mothers feel cherished. It is a day not just for birth mothers but for grandmothers, guardians, and maternal figures who provide unconditional love and guidance. Beyond the celebration, Mother’s Day is also a reminder of the continuous emotional and physical labour that mothers perform. It calls for deeper respect, gender equity, and support systems for women across the world. True celebration lies in recognizing their everyday contributions and creating a more nurturing, respectful world for all women.

