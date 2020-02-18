Mumbai's V Unbeatable Dance Group Emerges As Winner of America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

V Unbeatable dance group (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The nation was glued to the finale of America's Got Talent: The Champion season 2 diligently. Indian dance group V Unbeatable had secured its position in the finale round that left the desi fans go crazy. The group, hailing from Mumbai, impressed the judges through out only to finally bag the winners' trophy ultimately! The judges of the reality show, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel, couldn't help but give a standing ovation to the dancers.

The group performed on the song "Tattad Tattad" (film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ramleela) that originally features Ranveer Singh. The performance also had an added charm of musician Travis Barker's solo drum performance. This made the stunts and the whole skit stand out.

Through their official Instagram page, the winner group thanked the fans for votes and supports, and shared their winning moment too. They wrote, "Won the worlds biggest championship. Yes we achieved worlds biggest title and our hard work pays off, After our day night struggle and 12 to 14 hours rehearsal, we made it our country proud , our brothers Vikas dream has fulfil, we made our parents proud, and it’s all happen because of people love support and their blessings, thank you so much super audience for your precious vote."

V Unbeatable's Winning Moment

Calling them 'golden buzzer', Howie said, "WOW!! I knew V.Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us,@v_unbeatable. You deserve this incredible moment. Congratulations to my Golden Buzzer on WINNING #AGTChampions." Well, that is truly an incredible moment for them and their fans all over the globe. We cannot wait the group to return to India and their further plans here!