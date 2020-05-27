Naagin 4 Gets Scrapped; Male Lead Vijayendra Kumeria Reveals He Was Expecting The Bad News

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The news of the fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise going kaput has left its fans shocked. And what added to the shock was the fact of how the show's failure to conjure as much TRPs as its three successor seasons did, which has now led to the show being scrapped and its entire cast being replaced, including its lead trio Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. Naagin 4's Failure Leads To Show Being Scrapped, Naagin 5 In The Making Post Lockdown? (Deets Inside).

And now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra was quoted as saying, "I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come up." Rashami Desai Asked to Exit Naagin 4 after Makers Slash their Shooting Budget?.

When prodded further on plans of Naagin 5, Vijayendra told the portal, "What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don't know about Season 5 yet."

In an earlier media report, it was stated that the reason for actress Rashami Desai's exit from Naagin 4 was due to budget constraints, but the real reason was that the show's poor performance, in light of which the decision to scrap season 4 and come up with season 5, was taken. However, unlike a host of other shows that have gone off air without proper closure, Naagin 4 will get one.