Ekta Kapoor is not known as the soap queen for no reason. After all, if reports are to be believed, Ekta, has managed a casting coup of sorts with Naagin 5. While names of actresses like Dipika Kakkar, Maheck Chahal and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya being approached for Naagin 5 have been doing the rounds, both Divyanka and Maheck have rubbished these rumours. However, Dipika has chosen to remain mum. Naagin 5: Mahek Chahal In Talks For the Next Season of Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show? Actress Denies Claims (View Post).

Only yesterday, 2 more high profile names, those of Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan, both audience favourites, were added to the possible casting list of Naagin 5. And if latest reports are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor has roped in her previous Naagins, Mouni Roy (season 1 and 2) and Surbhi Jyoti (season 3) to appear in cameos for Naagin 5. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Considering Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan As Her Next Naagins? (Details Inside).

"Ekta wanted to keep the touch of her previous seasons intact with this one, hence the leads of previous seasons Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti to be part of Naagin 5. Seeing all the four leading ladies in one frame will be a sheer delight for the Naagin fans," a report in SpotboyE read.

Back in May, Ekta Kapoor, in a clarification video revealed that Naagin 4 will end and make way for Naagin 5 immediately. However, the makers are yet to not only annoucne the casting but also Naagin 5's on-air date.

