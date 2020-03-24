Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Did You Know That Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Owns 12 Horses?

Karan Patel (Photo Credits: Voot)

While it is a well-known fact that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's hunk Karan Patel, who is currently enthralling us all in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is a big-time animal lover, in one of the stunt-based reality shows, choreographer and co-contestant Dharmesh revealed that not only was Karan a horse lover but also that he owned a total of 12 horses. Yes, Karan is not just his dog Naughty's Papa, but also owns 12 beautiful majestic animals. Karan Patel Is The Highest Paid Contestant On The Special Edition Of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi?.

In the latest episode of the show, Adaa Khan and Karan Patel were pitted against each other in a stunt that required them to be tied up behind horses and hit targets with a hockey stick. And right before the stunt, when Rohit asked Karishma Tanna and Dharmesh Yelande to place bets on who might win the task, they both named Karan, since he has a way with horses, considering he has 12 of them. Adaa Khan on Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Stint: 'My Family is Surprised as They Always Thought I Am Too Fragile to Handle All This'.

However, Karan dismissed them and said that he has rode on horses but never been tied behind them and also said that Adda, after winning the advantage task, had more targets to hit.

Even before the task, Karan being the gentleman he is, did not fail to praise Adaa and also called her his neck-to-neck competition. Before the task began, Karan said, "I love horses, I have a special bond with them. I have been riding them for a very long time. but ghodon ke peeche latak ke kuch nai kiya hai abhi tak. While we guys have the advantage of physical strength, I am competing with Adaa who is mentally strong and that is a very important virtue."

"KKK in the past has seen women beat men in tasks by a large margin purely because of their mental strength and hence there is no girl or guy competition in the game show. Everyone is equally strong here," Karan had said. The stunt ended with Karan winning over Adaa, but not before the lady was admired for her zeal and enthusiasm.