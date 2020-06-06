Nia Sharma Shares a Scathing Post That Highlights Indians’ Hypocrisy on ‘Black Lives Matter’ and Their Obsession With Fair Skin (View Post)

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Racial injustice is real and one of the latest examples of the same is George Floyd's death, who passed away in the US after a white policeman pinned him down and knelt on his neck. This particular incident has created quite a stir online and not just the people, even celebrities around the globe are speaking up against the heinous act. Many Bollywood and TV celebs have shown their support to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest against the police brutality in the US. Joining the bandwagon is now Nia Sharma who also took to Instagram and shared a post which narrates Indians' obsession with fair skin. Nick Jonas on Black Lives Matter: ‘We Must All Do the Work to Be Anti-Racist and Stand with the Black Community’ (View Post).

The Naagin actress supported the Black Lives Matter movement by sharing quite a bang-on post. Taking a sly dig at Indians, her post read, "black lives matter par bahu toh gori hi chahiye hame" (black lives matter but we only want fair-skinned brides). That's not it, as she also captioned the pic as, "Paradoxically Perfect!" Well, we needle such celebrities who can literally unmask the society we live in. Kudos to Nia! Cole Sprouse, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Check Out Nia Sharma's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Paradoxically Perfect! @_thesarcasmhub A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 4, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

For the unversed, Nia is a no-bullshit personality from the TV space. She is known not to mince her words and have time and again bashed celebs for supporting ideologies which are fake. We love her. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is seen on Naagin 4 as the lead. Stay tuned!