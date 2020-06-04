Nick Jonas on Black Lives Matter: ‘We Must All Do the Work to Be Anti-Racist and Stand with the Black Community’ (View Post)

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody left everyone across the globe in a state of shock. Since then numerous protests have been happening across numerous cities in the US and many of them have also been sharing posts across social media platforms using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Celebs have come forward in this fight against racism and justice for George Floyd. One of the celebs who have also extended his support in this fight against racism is Nick Jonas. #BlackLivesMatter Protest: Paris Jackson Joins Protesters in Los Angeles in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death.

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also extended their support by sharing tweets on ‘Black Lives Matter’. The former has shared a series of tweets in which he has mentioned, “We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”. He also wrote, “The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @ACLU.”

On the ongoing issue, Nick Jonas further stated, “Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue.” If you haven’t see Nick Jonas’ posts yet, take a look at them right away. Cole Sprouse, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Nick Jonas On Black Lives Matter

We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

There are several celebs who joined the protesters in demanding justice for George Floyd and in the fight against racism. Paris Jackson, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Porsha Williams, are some of them who joined the peaceful march.