Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actress Nia Sharma celebrates her birthday on September 17 and that makes her one of the most stylish Virgos that we know. Sharma is currently a part of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and is busy impressing judges with her stupendous performances. A fitness freak, Nia probably has the best body in the TV industry and she strives hard to maintain it. No wonder the actress is always on the lookout for ways she can flaunt her toned midriff. Nia Sharma Celebrates Rakshabandhan With Producer of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Siddharth P Malhotra! (View Pics).

One look at Nia Sharma's Instagram account and you're convinced that she loves clicking pictures and making reels for her many followers. With her stylish crop tops and jeans, Nia gives us ample opportunities to ogle at her midriff while also inspiring us to hit the gym right away. Everything about her is already so sexy that she doesn't have to put in any extra effort to slay for that definitely comes naturally to her. We have seen Nia evolve as an actress in showbiz but her style transformation has been equally jaw-dropping. To elaborate on what we are talking about, here' taking y'all through her Instagram pics where she flaunts her toned bod like no one else. Nia Sharma Shares a ‘Flawsome’ Picture in a Bikini and Its the Body Positivity We All Need (View Pic).

Bold and Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Keeping it Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

That's Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Who's Hitting the Gym With Us?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

All Set To Flaunt Her Midriff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Just Like That!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

That's Hot Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Happy Birthday, Nia Sharma!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).