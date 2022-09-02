Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 was one of the most star studded and sought after shows on television. Some of the most popular celebrities participated in the dance battle to win the coveted trophy. The show is all set to return after a hiatus of five long years and the excitement has just doubled. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will be seen on the judging panel and the show already promises to be all the more glamorous and entertaining. Bigg Boss 16's First Promo to Be Out During Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Premiere Episode – Reports.

As reported exclusively by LatestLY Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have no eliminations for the first four weeks. The contestants will compete to deliver their best and based on those performances, they will be given veto powers to save themselves and use them appropriately. Also, the entry of wild card contestants in reality shows is a highlight and this time, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will introduce wild cards in the seventh week. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: No Eliminations for the First 4 Weeks, Wild Card To Be Introduced in the 7th Week on Colors’ Dance Reality Show! (LatestLY Breaking News).

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Date and Time:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will premiere on September 3 at 8:00 pm.

Where To Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be telecast on Colors on every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm. The show will also be available on the Voot Select App.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants:

Paras Kalnawat with his choreographer Shweta Sharda, Nia Sharma with choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani, Shilpa Shinde with Nishchal Sharma, Zorawar Kalra with Suchitra Sawant, Niti Taylor with Akash Thapa, Gashmeer Mahajani with Romsha Singh, Dheeraj Dhoopar with Sneha Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar with Pratik Utekar, Ali Asgar with Lipsa Acharya, Faisal Shaikh with Vaishnavi Patil and child dancer Gunjan Sinha will be seen pairing with Tejas Verma.

