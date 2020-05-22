‘Normal People’ Producer Slams Porn Website for Circulating Show’s Intimate Scenes, Points Out the Violation of Copyright Calling It ‘Deeply Disrespectful’ As Well

‘Normal People Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The producer of Hulu show "Normal People" has slammed a porn website for circulating sex scenes from the series on its site, calling it "deeply disrespectful" to the actors and a violation of copyright. The show, an adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, has been a critical hit but also had caused a stir for the intimate scenes between actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. The Crown Season 5: Producer Andy Harries Unsure About Filming the Netflix Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines.

The show's executive producer Ed Guiney has now spoken out against the illegal circulation of these scenes from the show. “We're hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of ‘Normal People' have been used in this way,” Guiney said to Variety. Avatar 2 To Resume Production In New Zealand Next Week; Producer Jon Landau Confirms With a Set Photo On Instagram.

“It's both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it's deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team. We have taken appropriate steps to require that the content be removed from the platform with immediate effect.”