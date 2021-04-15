The sci-fi series OK Computer will be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), 2021. According to the official webpage of IFFR, the series starring Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Radhia Apte has been selected in the Bright Future Programme category. OK Computer Review: Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte’s Sci-Fi Series Mix Robots, Murder and Humour Together and It Is As Much Fun As It Sounds! (LatestLY Exclusive).

An ecstatic Vijay tweeted on Thursday: "#OKComputer is going to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021! We are thrilled and honored to be the first ever TV series selected for the festival's Bright Future Program, dedicated to emerging film talent. Cheers Team @_PoojaShetty @NeilPage @Memewala @IFFR #IFFR2021." OK Computer: Vijay Varma Is Excited To Work With Jackie Shroff in the Upcoming Sci-Fi Comedy Series.

"OK Computer" is a dark comedy dealing with artifical intelligence. The story revolves around a self-driving car that kills a pedestrian and an investigative officer played by Vijay steps in to solve the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).