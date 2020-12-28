We are all set to say the tough year 2020 a goodbye and there are few web shows and films releasing on the first day of the new year 2021, January 1. The past week we had some interesting releases lined up during the Christmas weekend which include George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice Season 2 and Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK. The coming week, in fact, the coming year we can catch up Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul's intense courtroom drama Nail Polish on ZEE5 as it releases on the streaming platform on January 1. Next big release on the list is Shilpa Shinde's period show that releases on December 29. The ZEE5 also stars an ensemble cast of Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Poulomi Das and Milind Soman in a pivotal role. Nobel Peace: Hiten Tejwani’s Upcoming Film Set in Jammu and Kashmir Set for OTT Release

Cobra Kai fans have a lot to cheer for as season 3 of the anticipated Karate show is coming to Netflix on January 1st. Yes, all the 10 episodes of the Cobra Kai's brand new season will drop at once, making for a great New Year's Day. Some other releases of the week feature Transformers Earth Rise, Asphalt Burning, Cops and Robbers, Chilling Adventure of Sabrina Season 4, Monarca Season 2 and More. Let's take a look at the list of series and movies releasing on the ott platforms this week. Paurashpur Trailer: Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Annu Kapoor’s Period Drama Is Dark, Revengeful and Erotic (Watch Video)

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1 Equinox: December 30, 2020

2. Chilling Adventure of Sabrina Season 4: December 31, 2020

3. Cobra Kai Season 3: January 1, 2021

4. Monarca Season 2: January 1, 2021

ZEE5 | ALT BALAJI

1. Paurashpur: December 29, 2020

Movies Releasing This Week

ZEE5

1. Nail Polish: January 1, 2021

Netflix

1. Cops and Robbers: December 28, 2020

2. Transformers Earth Rise: December 30, 2020

3. The Minimalists - Less is Now: January 1, 2021 | Documentary

4. Asphalt Burning: January 2, 2021

