The trailer of ZEE5 and ALT Balaji's magnum opus Paurashpur has finally dropped online and as expected it's dark, full of revenge and also highlights gender politics. The video sees Annu Kapoor as Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerwati, Milind Sonam as Boris and Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh. Set in the 16th century, the story of Paurashpur revolves around how women have no voice and say in the kingdom and are treated as mere objects. The clip is also a visual treat and it's bound to make you crazy. Paurashpur Teaser: Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman Star In This Erotic Period Piece Brimming With Power Play And Sex Scenes (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with king Annu Kapoor, who uses women for his pleasure and do not respect them. However, it is Shila Shinde who plots against the ruler. Paurashpur indeed entices with its erotic scenes and also makes you curious with a glimpse of Milind Soman as a transgender. All in all, the period drama does look promising. Dec 2020 OTT Releases: From Shilpa Shinde's Paurashpur on Zee5 to Kiernan Shipka’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4, Shows to Binge-Watch This Month.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

While the peek of this one seems really interesting, nothing can be said about the content until and unless it releases online. Paurashpur will start streaming on the said OTT platform from December 29, 2020.

Earlier, talking about the show, Shilpa Shinde had said “I think most of the actors are always on the look out for a show like Paurashpur. The show touches upon a lot of serious issues like patriarchy, gender politics, power, etc., which used to exist even in those days. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale.” Stay tuned!

