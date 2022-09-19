Star Plus show Pandya Store is high on drama. The show currently focuses on how Shweta cannot handle the kid and her mother comes to ask Dhara for a favour to take care of the child. Shweta is trying to pull off various tactics so that she can claim no responsibility for the child. Pandya Store Spoiler Update: Krish Makes an Extreme Sacrifice so That Dhara Can Claim Right on the Child!

We already saw how Shweta drugged the family members and got her own child kidnapped. We recently reported how Krish will propose to Shweta in front of her parents. While this will be perceived as love, Krish will actually be making an extreme sacrifice so that the indirect war of Shweta and Dhara keeping the child to themselves gets over and the child is finally in the Pandya house. Pandya Store Spoiler Alert: Krish and Shweta’s Wedding Preparations Kickstart; Disagreement Divides the House Into Two!

Now, as the episodes progress, it will be seen that Shweta’s parents will make Chiku their rightful heir and Dhara as the guardian. This will be a breaking point for Shweta and her entire past will be revealed of how she faced extreme poverty in her life. Also, Dhara will get to know how Shweta plot a plan and manipulated the Pandyas to run away.

