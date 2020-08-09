Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan and Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha tied the knot on August 7. The couple got married in Delhi and only family and members and close pals of the duo were seen in attendance. The guest list was kept limited owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Prachi has shared a few pictures in her bridal avatar and she looked resplendent in the embroidered red lehenga. There is another pic of her with Rohit and it looks a moment from the pheras. Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha to Tie the Knot Today! Take a Look at the Actress’ Pics from Her Mehendi Ceremony.

The beautiful embellished lehenga worn by Prachi Tehlan was by Sahil Kochhar and she was styled by Rishu Gupta. The stunning jewellery donned by her was from Archana Aggarwal Jewellery. Her bridal makeup was done by Dilshad Ahmad Khan and her lovely hairstyle was done by Arvind Sharma. From her outfit to her accessories to her bridal look, Prachi was an absolute stunner on her special day. You got to take a look at those gorgeous pictures right away! Prachi Tehlan Is Getting Hitched to Delhi-Based Businessman Rohit Saroha; Marriage to Take Place on August 7.

Together Forever

Pretty Bride

Kundan Nath

Maang Tikka

The Bridal Outfit

Beauty In Red

Newlyweds

Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Lovely Couple

Talking about the wedding ceremony, Prachi Tehlan told TOI, “It was an intimate wedding and I’m glad all my loved ones were there. I always wanted a wedding like this and I’m really happy that everything went well. Everyone followed social distancing and were in masks but I loved every bit of it.” Here’s wishing the newlyweds, Prachi and Rohit Saroha, a happy married life ahead!

