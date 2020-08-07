Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha would be tying the knot today, August 7! Bride-to-be Prachi was a former netball and basketball player. It was in 2016 with the television show Diya Aur Baati Hum on Star Plus that Prachi had made her acting debut. She was also seen as the leading lady in the Punjabi movie Bailaras and was also seen in the Malayalam movie Mamangam. Prachi has shared a few pictures on Instagram from her mehendi ceremony and they just cannot be missed. Prachi Tehlan Is Getting Hitched to Delhi-Based Businessman Rohit Saroha; Marriage to Take Place on August 7.

Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha know each other since almost a decade. The soon-to-be husband and wife met each other in 2012 at a family function. At the mehendi ceremony, Prachi can be seeing dancing her heart out along with her family members. She has opted for a beautiful contemporary outfit and teamed it with elegant accessories. She kept her look simple yet chic. If you haven’t seen her pics, take a look at them right away!

Mehendi Ceremony

Fun With Grandma

The Fun Continues

The Lovely Couple

Look At Her Beautiful Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRACHI TEHLAN (@prachitehlan) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Bride-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRACHI TEHLAN (@prachitehlan) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Sheer Happiness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRACHI TEHLAN (@prachitehlan) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Prachi Looks Stunning In Her Mehendi Ceremony Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRACHI TEHLAN (@prachitehlan) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

A Perfect Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRACHI TEHLAN (@prachitehlan) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

Talking about meeting fiancé Rohit Saroha, Prachi Tehlan told The Indian Express, “Rohit used to like me a lot even in 2012 when we met at a family function. (When we reconnected) The very next day, he proposed marriage. I was shocked because that wasn’t in my mind. Then we spoke about it, and our parents were already involved. So everything just happened.” Here’s wishing Prachi and Rohit heartiest congratulations!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).