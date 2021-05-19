'Diya Aur Baati Hum' fame actress Deepika Singh may be missing from the TV world these days, but she is quite active on social media. So much so that now she is in hot water for sharing dance videos and pics posing romantically in front of an uprooted amid Tauktae. Unaffected by Cyclone Tauktae at all, she shared these pics and videos of herself around the uprooted tree. Now, Deepika intended to keep the pics and videos of the tree in the memories. However, netizens are now furious, accusing her of romanticizing a major natural calamity that has affected south-western India aka parts of Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm to Hit Coast of Gujarat Today; Check Realtime Status Here.

In the midst of this storm, the actress came out of her house and made her own video, and also took some photos. In this video, the actress can be seen using the fallen tree as a prop as she poses around it. In the video, she can be seen dancing carefree in the rain, wearing a colourful dress. She captioned the video as, "Bola tha na life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's learning to dance in the rain. #fullmadness #collectingmemories #dance #therapy #fun #saibo #deepikasingh." Soon after she shared the video, Dipika was slammed for her act, one Instagram user wrote, "Don't promote these types of videos.. it was not good to be outside," another user wrote, "People are dying in cyclone.. people like you enjoying this.. what a shame.." A third user wrote, "Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isliye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

Dipika also shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, "You can't calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace nature and its gloomy moods because the storm will pass.. PS. This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

While now these pictures and videos of her are going viral on social media, netizens are calling her out for being extremely privileged and tone-deaf, giving the current situation. Some even accused her of not wearing a mask amid coronavirus. About the cyclone, Tauktae is said to move North-Northeastwards as it weakens gradually into a deep depression in a few hours, as per the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday. While the Indian Navy continues to carry out its rescue operations near the Western coastline, the meteorological department in a tweet informed, "Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).