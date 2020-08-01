Actress Prachi Tehlan will get married on August 7 in New Delhi, and says every safety measure is being ensured at the celebrations. The actress, who was last seen in the Mammootty-starrer "Mamangam", is getting married to Delhi-based businessman and wildlife conservationist Rohit Saroha, whom she has been dating since 2012. "We have kept the engagement and wedding on the same day -- engagement ceremony will be held in the morning while the latter will take place in the evening. Accordingly, we have invited 50 people for each function. Also, the guests have been asked to carry their masks, but even if they don't, we have made all the arrangements of masks and sanitisers at the venue," said Prachi. Rang De Makers Wish Nithiin ‘Happy Married Life’ By Dropping a Teaser Of His Upcoming Film With Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video)

She continued: "Health and safety of each and every human at the wedding is of utmost importance to me. That is why we have booked a venue that has a huge space. The idea is to make sure that guests do not come in close proximity to each other. Besides, we have invited them at an interval of 30 minutes to avoid crowding." The wedding will take place at a farmhouse in Delhi. "We have asked them (the staff) to sanitise the place well before and after every ceremony. Moreover, since the venue is very huge, we have kept different corners for different ceremonies.

For example, the mandap for wedding rituals will be set up in one part of the farmhouse while the stage will be made in a different place. Engagement (in the morning) will happen in an entirely different area of the venue. Likewise, food arrangements have been made at a different location (within the farmhouse)," added the actress. The celebrations will start from August 3.

