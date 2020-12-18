Anas Rashid is a popular TV actor, mainly known for his role in the serial Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor has shared the most wonderful news on social media and fans are elated for him. Anas and his wife Heena Iqbal have been blessed with second child and the former has shared pictures of their son on Instagram. In the pictures you’ll see the baby boy in his grandparents’ arms and the actor has also revealed that they have named their newborn Khabib Anas Rashid. Neha Kakkar Expecting First Child With Rohanpreet Singh! Jay Bhanushali, Tony Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur Congratulate The Parents-To-Be.

Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal tied the knot in 2017. The couple was first blessed with a baby girl in 2019 whom they named Aayat. The 40-year-old actor who is extremely happy on the arrival of his baby boy, shared a post that read, “My father welcomes home his grandson -‘Khabib Anas Rashid’ for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion.” Anas Rashid's Pictures With His 1 Month Old Daughter Aayat Will Steal Your Hearts!

Anas Rashid And Heena Iqbal Blessed A Baby Boy

This is indeed a season of good news in the world of entertainment. There are weddings happening, couples are sharing pregnancy news and much more. Earlier today, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh shared that they expecting their first child together. Well, it’s definitely time for some celebration in the telly industry!

