Actor Shabir Ahluwalia has left no stone unturned to give his best as the female avatar ‘Mohini’ for the Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan sequence. He will soon be seen dancing in a saree to “Mere Dholna.” The mature romantic drama, based in modern-day Vrindavan, features characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). In the last few weeks, the audience saw Mohan’s body being possessed by his deceased wife Tulsi’s (Kirti Nagpure) soul, only to find out the person who killed her. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam-Radha Mohan: Neeharika Roy Feels the Show Promises a Unique Love Story.

Mohan’s voice gradually changes; his eyes turn bloodshot, and his fingers have nail paint on them, perplexing Radha and his family. The audience is in for a visual treat as Shabir will be seen dancing to “Mere Dholna” in a saree as the final leg towards getting Damini to confess her crime. The track “Mere Dholna” is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and MG Sreekumar and is from the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead.

Shabir said, "Shooting an elaborate dance sequence in a saree was definitely very challenging for me. This is an iconic song, and we didn’t want to parody it at any cost. The dance sequence is a dramatic device to get Damini to confess her crime.” “Even I didn’t know I could pull off something like this until I saw myself. It was a great experience for me, and I am sure the upcoming track will also be great for the audience,” he added. The show airs on Zee TV.

