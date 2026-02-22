Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage continues today, Sunday, 22 February, as Sri Lanka host England in a pivotal Group 2 fixture. Following the total washout of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Colombo on Saturday, both teams are aware that a victory in Kandy would provide a significant early advantage in the race for the semi-finals. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Sri Lanka enter this match with strong home momentum, despite a late stumble in their final group game against Zimbabwe. England, the 2022 champions, arrived in the Super 8s after a hard-fought qualifying campaign in Group C and will look to replicate their recent 3-0 bilateral series sweep over the Lankans at this very venue.

Where to Watch SL vs ENG Live Streaming and Telecast

Broadcasting for this Super 8 clash is available through the following official partners:

Region TV Channel Live Streaming Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme, PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW, Sky Go India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco USA & Canada Willow TV Willow App, Sling TV Australia N/A Prime Video Rest of World N/A ICC.tv (Select regions)

SL vs ENG Free Viewing and Audio Options

For fans looking for alternative ways to follow the game:

ICC.tv: In various "Rest of World" territories where exclusive broadcast rights are not held by a local network, the match is available live and free on the ICC’s official streaming platform. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format .

Radio Coverage: BBC will provide live ball-by-ball commentary for listeners in the UK. In Sri Lanka, Derana FM is the official radio partner, while All India Radio (AIR) will cover the match in India.

Free-to-Air (Pakistan): Fans in Pakistan can access the stream via the Tamasha app, which often carries the tournament at no additional cost.

Pallekele Weather and Pitch Conditions

As of 12:34 IST, Kandy is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 23°C (feels like 26°C). The current humidity stands at 86%, and a 4 mph wind is blowing from the west.

According to the local forecast for Sunday, February 22:

Daytime: Light rain is expected to continue, with a 45% chance of precipitation and a high of 24°C.

Nighttime: Conditions will turn mostly cloudy with the rain chance dropping to 20% and a low of 19°C.

The Pallekele surface is traditionally more sporting than the tracks in Colombo, often allowing for higher scores early in the day before gripping for spinners in the second innings. However, with the persistent moisture, the toss-winning captain may look to bowl first to take advantage of any early movement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).